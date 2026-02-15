Lucas Bartlett headshot

Lucas Bartlett News: Plays in final preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Bartlett (knee) started in the final preseason match for D.C United.

Bartlett managed to play in the final preseason match for DC United, which likely means he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season on Saturday. He is expected to remain the main center back starter, making 29 of the 30 starts for the team during the 2025 campaign.

Lucas Bartlett
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Bartlett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Bartlett See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
339 days ago
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024