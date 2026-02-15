Lucas Bartlett News: Plays in final preseason game
Bartlett (knee) started in the final preseason match for D.C United.
Bartlett managed to play in the final preseason match for DC United, which likely means he will be ready for the start of the 2026 season on Saturday. He is expected to remain the main center back starter, making 29 of the 30 starts for the team during the 2025 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Bartlett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Bartlett See More