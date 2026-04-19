Lucas Bartlett headshot

Lucas Bartlett News: Returns Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bartlett generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Philadelphia Union.

Bartlett was back in action Saturday after picking up a minor injury against New England. He's featured in all eight MLS games for the team this season, completing 65 clearances with seven blocks and holding onto three clean sheets.

Lucas Bartlett
D.C. United
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