Lucas Bartlett News: Returns Saturday
Bartlett generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Philadelphia Union.
Bartlett was back in action Saturday after picking up a minor injury against New England. He's featured in all eight MLS games for the team this season, completing 65 clearances with seven blocks and holding onto three clean sheets.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Bartlett See More