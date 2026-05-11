Lucas Bartlett News: Scores first since 2024

Bartlett scored on his only shot in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Nashville SC. He was also whistled for three fouls committed.

Bartlett headed home from close range to give D.C. United a two-goal cushion just under the 30-minute mark in the first half. The goal was the first for the centerback since 2024. He'll look to get involved on set pieces again in Wednesday's home tilt with the Chicago Fire.