Lucas Bartlett News: Scores fourth in 4-4 draw

Bartlett scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-4 draw against CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Bartlett scored, assisted by Keisuke Kurokawa in the 87th minute. This put the game to 4-2 with just minutes to go, and D.C. United surely thought they had won. Montreal scored two in injury time to draw 4-4. This was his second goal in four games and his first time taking two shots in the last eight games, although he has taken at least one shot in the last four matches.