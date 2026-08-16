Lucas Bartlett News: Suspension served
Bartlett has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs New England on Wednesday.
Bartlett will return to his starting XI role for D.C. United, having started every league match this season. He's averaging roughly 7.5 clearances per game and has added 20 blocks and 15 tackles across 18 appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Bartlett See More