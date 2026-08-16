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Lucas Bartlett News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Bartlett has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs New England on Wednesday.

Bartlett will return to his starting XI role for D.C. United, having started every league match this season. He's averaging roughly 7.5 clearances per game and has added 20 blocks and 15 tackles across 18 appearances.

Lucas Bartlett
D.C. United
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