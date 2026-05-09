Lucas Beltran Injury: Couldn't recover in time

Beltran (knee) attempted to train but was unable to recover sufficiently and remains sidelined for the time being, according to coach Carlos Corberan. "Lucas continues on the side, he couldn't recover from his knee issue."

Beltran had been hoping to return to the fold but his body has not responded well enough to allow him to participate in full team sessions, extending his absence without a clear return timeline. Largie Ramazani is expected to continue covering in the front line during his absence, with Valencia monitoring his condition closely ahead of the remaining fixtures of the season.