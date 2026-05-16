Lucas Beltran Injury: Doubt for Real Sociedad clash

Beltran (knee) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to coach Carlos Corberan, per TribunaVCF. "Beltran is a doubt and we're waiting to see how he responds to yesterday's treatment and whether he continues to feel discomfort."

Beltran had been unable to recover sufficiently to train with the group without pain in recent days, and the club will monitor his condition closely before making a final decision ahead of Sunday's fixture. Largie Ramazani is expected to continue in a larger role in the front line if Beltran cannot be cleared in time for the Real Sociedad clash.