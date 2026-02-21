Lucas Beltran Injury: Doubtful against Villarreal

Beltran (knee) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Carlos Corberan said in the press conference.

Beltran is battling a knee issue and is up in the air for Sunday's showdown against Villarreal. The striker will be evaluated over the next few hours and after the final training session to determine whether he's fit enough to suit up. That said, his absence would be a major hit, as he's been a locked-in starter leading the line for Valencia. If he's forced to miss time, Umar Sadiq would be in line for an expanded role up top.