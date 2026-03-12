Lucas Beltran Injury: Possible Saturday return

Beltran (knee) trained several times this week and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Oviedo, according to A Punt Esports.

Beltran could be an option for Saturday's clash against Oviedo after training several times this week, having missed the last three matches due to a knee injury. The forward was a starter before the setback and is expected to gradually reclaim his place in the starting XI as he regains full fitness, which could see Filip Ugrinic move back into a defensive midfield role.