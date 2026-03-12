Lucas Beltran headshot

Lucas Beltran Injury: Possible Saturday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Beltran (knee) trained several times this week and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Oviedo, according to A Punt Esports.

Beltran could be an option for Saturday's clash against Oviedo after training several times this week, having missed the last three matches due to a knee injury. The forward was a starter before the setback and is expected to gradually reclaim his place in the starting XI as he regains full fitness, which could see Filip Ugrinic move back into a defensive midfield role.

Lucas Beltran
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now