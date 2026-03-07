Lucas Beltran Injury: Remains out

Beltran (knee) is still training individually as he didn't recover from his discomfort and remains out for the time being, according to coach Carlos Corberan. "Lucas still trains on the side and didn't recover from his discomfort."

Beltran picked up a knee sprain in the clash with Levante and is still working on the side in individual training as he hasn't fully shaken off the discomfort yet. The striker is sidelined for the time being but will aim to get back on the pitch for the upcoming fixtures after recently locking down a regular starting role for Valencia, with coach Carlos Corberan counting on him during the final stretch of the season. Until he's back at full speed, Umar Sadiq is expected to handle a bigger share of the minutes up front.