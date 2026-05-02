Lucas Beltran Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Beltran (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Atletico, according to Conrado Valle of Diario AS.

Beltran has been unable to recover from the discomfort that kept him out of Thursday's training session, with the serious doubt flagged earlier in the week proving accurate as Valencia made their final call ahead of the Atletico fixture. The forward is an important piece of coach Carlos Corberan's attack, and his absence is a real blow for a side heading into a difficult clash against the Colchoneros. Filip Ugrinic is expected to step into the playmaker role, with Beltran's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored closely.