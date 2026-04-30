Lucas Beltran Injury: Sits out training, doubt Saturday

Beltran (undisclosed) did not train with his teammates Thursday and is a serious doubt for Saturday's clash against Atletico, according to German Munoz of El Chiringuito.

Beltran is dealing with some discomfort and Valencia will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. The forward is an important piece of coach Carlos Corberan's attack and his potential absence would be a real blow heading into a difficult fixture against the Colchoneros, with Filip Ugrinic expected to step into the playmaker role if Beltran cannot be cleared in time for Saturday.