Lucas Beltran Injury: Suffers knee discomfort
Beltran underwent tests that ruled out a serious knee injury, revealing only a minor muscle strain, and he could be an option to face Osasuna on Sunday if he responds well in training this week, according to Corner Che.
Beltran avoided a serious knee injury following medical tests and could be available for Sunday's clash against Osasuna if he progresses well in training this week. The forward had been a locked-in starter prior to his setback, and his potential return would be a boost for the side. If he is not deemed fit, Umar Sadiq could once again lead the line.
