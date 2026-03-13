Lucas Beltran Injury: Will make squad list Saturday

Beltran (knee) will be part of the squad list for Saturday's game against Oviedo, manager Carlos Corberan told media Friday.

Beltran will be an option for Saturday's matchup after progressing in training in the last few days -- he participated in two partial sessions and logged a full training Friday. Considering the winger has missed Valencia's last three games, Beltran could be an option off the bench before he recovers the starting role he had prior to going down with the injury.