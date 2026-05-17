Lucas Beltran Injury: Won't be available Sunday

Beltran (knee) remains unavailable and will not feature in Sunday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Sergi Martinez of Tribuna Deportiva.

Beltran has been unable to recover from the knee issue that has kept him out of the last three games, as he isn't travelling with the squad to San Sebastian, extending his absence into the last two final games of the season. Diego Lopez or Largie Ramazani are expected to continue covering his absence in the front line as Valencia close out their La Liga campaign.