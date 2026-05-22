Lucas Beltran Injury: Won't play season finale

Beltran (knee) remains unavailable and will not feature in Saturday's season finale against Barcelona, according to coach Carlos Corberan. "Lucas remains out and works with the medical staff."

Beltran ends the season with one goal, two assists, 34 shots and 22 tackles across 27 appearances (16 starts), having been unable to shake off the knee issue that has kept him sidelined for the final stretch of the campaign. Diego Lopez or Largie Ramazani are expected to continue covering in the front line as Valencia close out their La Liga season against the champions.