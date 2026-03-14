Lucas Beltran headshot

Lucas Beltran News: Bench option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Beltran (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Oviedo.

Beltran is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Oviedo after missing the last three matches with a knee injury. The forward, who has scored one goal and provided two assists in 21 appearances this season, had been a starter prior to the setback and is expected to gradually reclaim that role in the coming matches.

Lucas Beltran
Valencia
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