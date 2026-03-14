Lucas Beltran News: Bench option Saturday
Beltran (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Oviedo.
Beltran is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Oviedo after missing the last three matches with a knee injury. The forward, who has scored one goal and provided two assists in 21 appearances this season, had been a starter prior to the setback and is expected to gradually reclaim that role in the coming matches.
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