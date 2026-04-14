Lucas Beltran News: Misses incredible goal
Beltran recorded four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Elche.
Beltran could've changed the game for Valencia, but the striker failed to convert a tap-in from very close range that would've given Los Che an early first-half lead. This was the first start for Beltran since mid-February, and considering how active he looked, it wouldn't be surprising if he stays in the lineup going forward.
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