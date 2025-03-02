Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Beltran headshot

Lucas Beltran News: Misses PK on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Beltran had three off-target shots, created two chances, missed a penalty and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Beltran was a little bit better here than he's been lately but the highlight from his performance was still a negative one as he missed a penalty that could've given his team some insurance in the 72nd minute. That's now six consecutive scoreless starts for the striker, who has just four goals over 23 appearances this season.

Lucas Beltran
Fiorentina
