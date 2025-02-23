Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Beltran

Lucas Beltran News: Stifled against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Beltran drew four fouls and recorded two tackles (zero won) and one clearance in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Verona.

Beltran was tasked with substituting for Albert Gudmundsson (back) and spearheaded the attack after Moise Kean (head) subbed off but didn't manage to get anything going up front. He hasn't had any goal contribution in the last five matches, posting just four chances created, four tackles (one won) and four clearances.

Lucas Beltran
Fiorentina
