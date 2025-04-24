Lucas Beltran News: Strikes in Cagliari bout

Beltran drew four fouls and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Cagliari.

Beltran got the nod as Moise Kean missed the game for personal reasons and cashed in on his only attempt, beating the goalie with a floating header. It's his fifth goal of the season and the first since February. He hadn't started in six matches, where he had put up all numbers off the bench, drawing eight fouls and logging three shots (two on target), two key passes and one cross (zero accurate).