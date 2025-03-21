Lucas Beraldo News: Four clearances in Classique

Beraldo registered four clearances, one shot and one tackle in Sunday's 3-1 Classique victory over Marseille.

Beraldo was in the starting lineup again in the Classique against Marseille with Marquinhos doubtful for the match. He had a solid outing with four clearances and one tackle as his team conceded just one goal against its longtime rival. The Brazilian has seen increased playing time recently starting five of the last eight matches to help teammates rest between Champions League games. He remains the third-choice center-back but could have a key role late in the season with his team holding a strong lead in the Ligue 1 standings and facing favorable league opponents while being in a good position for a deep Champions League run.