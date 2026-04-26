Lucas Beraldo News: One goal, one assist

Beraldo scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and six chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Angers.

Beraldo delivered a standout performance in Saturday's 3-0 win over Angers, first assisting Senny Mayulu's goal in the first half with a perfectly threaded through ball into the box, then diverting Kang-In Lee's cross into the net with his shoulder in the second half for his second Ligue 1 goal of the season, while adding a season-high six key passes and three clearances. Beraldo has now made three consecutive starts in midfield in Ligue 1, showcasing his full range of qualities match after match in this new role under coach Luis Enrique.