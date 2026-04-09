Lucas Beraldo News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Beraldo recorded no stats in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Beraldo remained on the bench during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, having yet to feature in the Champions League this season. The center-back continues to operate as a rotational option in defense, offering composure on the ball and strong positional awareness when called upon, recording 17 tackles, 14 interceptions and 47 clearances in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.