Lucas Beraldo News: Unused substitute Wednesday
Beraldo recorded no stats in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool.
Beraldo remained on the bench during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, having yet to feature in the Champions League this season. The center-back continues to operate as a rotational option in defense, offering composure on the ball and strong positional awareness when called upon, recording 17 tackles, 14 interceptions and 47 clearances in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.
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