Lucas Beraldo headshot

Lucas Beraldo News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Beraldo recorded no stats in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Beraldo remained on the bench during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool, having yet to feature in the Champions League this season. The center-back continues to operate as a rotational option in defense, offering composure on the ball and strong positional awareness when called upon, recording 17 tackles, 14 interceptions and 47 clearances in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Lucas Beraldo
Paris Saint-Germain
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