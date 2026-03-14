Lucas Bergstrom Injury: Doesn't make squad

Bergstrom (undisclosed) is not an option for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Bergstrom won't be in the mix for Sunday's showdown with Espanyol as he's currently sidelined by undisclosed issues. The backup keeper is expected to be evaluated early next week to determine whether he can rejoin the squad for the following round. His absence doesn't shake up the starting XI but Pichu Cuellar will step in as the number two between the sticks until Bergstrom is cleared to return.