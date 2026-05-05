Lucas Bergstrom Injury: Not training Tuesday

Bergstrom (undisclosed) was on the pitch Monday but was not seen in the 15-minute open training session Tuesday, raising fresh doubts over his condition, according to La Zona 10.

Bergstrom had appeared to have returned to full availability after training Monday, making his absence from the open session a concern for Mallorca heading into the final fixtures of their survival battle. The backup goalkeeper's status will be monitored closely over the coming days, with Pichu Cuellar continuing to provide cover as the number two behind Leo Roman until Bergstrom is fully cleared.