Lucas Bergstrom News: Available for Levante clash
Bergstrom (undisclosed) was called up for Sunday's trip to Levante.
Bergstrom has returned to the match squad, but he's still expected to serve as a third-choice keeper behind Leo Roman and Pichu Cuellar. In that case the Finn will have to wait until the 2026/27 campaign to play again after making only five La Liga appearances this season, ending up with 15 saves, seven goals against and two clean sheets.
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