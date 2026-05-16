Lucas Bergstrom headshot

Lucas Bergstrom News: Available for Levante clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Bergstrom (undisclosed) was called up for Sunday's trip to Levante.

Bergstrom has returned to the match squad, but he's still expected to serve as a third-choice keeper behind Leo Roman and Pichu Cuellar. In that case the Finn will have to wait until the 2026/27 campaign to play again after making only five La Liga appearances this season, ending up with 15 saves, seven goals against and two clean sheets.

Lucas Bergstrom
Mallorca
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