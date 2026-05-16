Lucas Bergstrom News: Available for Levante clash

Bergstrom (undisclosed) was called up for Sunday's trip to Levante.

Bergstrom has returned to the match squad, but he's still expected to serve as a third-choice keeper behind Leo Roman and Pichu Cuellar. In that case the Finn will have to wait until the 2026/27 campaign to play again after making only five La Liga appearances this season, ending up with 15 saves, seven goals against and two clean sheets.