Lucas Bergstrom News: Returns to training, back available

Bergstrom (undisclosed) returned to team training Monday and will be available for Mallorca's remaining fixtures of the season, the club posted.

Bergstrom had been sidelined for an extended period with an undisclosed issue, making his return to the training pitch a welcome development for the club. The backup goalkeeper's return restores the normal goalkeeping hierarchy at Mallorca, with Pichu Cuellar having covered as the number two behind Leo Roman during his absence. Bergstrom's availability adds useful depth between the posts as the Bermellones push through the final fixtures of their survival battle.