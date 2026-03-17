Lucas Bergvall headshot

Lucas Bergvall Injury: Pictured in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Bergvall (ankle) was spotted back on the training pitch with the team Tuesday, according to Matt Verri from The Standard.

Bergvall missed around two months of action with an ankle injury but took a clear step forward Tuesday after being spotted back in team training with the squad. That is a big boost for Spurs, as he had locked down a regular starting role before the setback, though it remains unclear how new coach Igor Tudor plans to use him moving forward. He will likely need a few more sessions to get up to speed, making Wednesday's second leg clash against Atletico in the Champions League come too soon for the midfielder.

Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur
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