Lucas Bergvall Injury: Suffers training injury

Bergvall suffered a training injury and is out for Thursday's clash with Glimt, per manager Ange Postecoglou. "Unfortunately for Lucas, he picked up an injury in training yesterday. He tweaked his ankle unfortunately and misses out tonight. Disappointing for him because he's been outstanding this year and he's hugely disappointed with that and unfortunately he misses out,"

Bergvall has been a key part of the starting XI down the stretch and could now be set for a spell on the sideline. The midfielder still needs to be properly assessed but is a heavy doubt for Sunday's trip to West Ham. Yves Bissouma gets the start with Bergvall injured.