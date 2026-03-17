Lucas Bergvall Injury: Trains, will start on bench
Bergvall (ankle) was spotted back on the training pitch and is a bench option for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.
Bergvall missed around two months of action with an ankle injury but took a clear step forward Tuesday after being spotted back in team training with the squad. That is a big boost for Spurs, as he had locked down a regular starting role before the setback, and is now fit for action once again. However, he will likely need a few more sessions to get up to speed, only to be an option from the bench to begin, as he is limited in his return.
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