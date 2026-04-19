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Lucas Bergvall News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bergvall assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Bergvall subbed onto the pitch in the 76th minute for Conor Gallagher and just a minute later assisted Xavi Simons' goal which took the 2-1 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his third assist of the season, his first since Nov. 29.

Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur
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