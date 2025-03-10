Lucas Bergvall News: First assist in draw

Bergvall assisted once to go with one shot (not on goal), one cross (not accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Bergvall came off the bench after 46 minutes Sunday to replace Yves Bissouma. He did not manage to place any shots on target but did strike the woodwork. His key contribution was creating the assist for Spurs' opening goal struck by Pape Matar Sarr. The 19-year-old Swede has made 21 appearances (8 starts), this was his first assist and he is yet to get onto the scoresheet.