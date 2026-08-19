Lucas Boye Injury: Available for Vallecano clash

Boye (groin) is available for Thursday's match against Rayo Vallecano after fully recovering from the muscular issue that kept him out of the season opener against Getafe, the club announced.

Boye had missed the match against Getafe after carrying the problem since the closing stretch of preseason, having only worked partially with the group before that absence. Alaves head into Thursday's match on the back of a 3-0 win over Getafe, and coach Quique Sanchez Flores will need to weigh Boye's readiness against the form of Toni Martinez and a strong-starting Mariano before settling on his attacking lineup. Boye is expected to be in contention for a role after working his way back into full training. His return gives Alaves another attacking option as they look to build on their opening result.