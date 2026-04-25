Lucas Boye Injury: Forced off with muscular injury

Boye (muscular) was forced off in the fourth minute of Saturday's clash against Mallorca, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.

Boye's early exit is a concerning development for Alaves with no details yet provided on the nature of the muscular issue he suffered. The striker will be assessed in the coming days before a clearer picture emerges on his timeline, with the club hoping the problem is not serious given how early in the match he was forced to withdraw. Ibrahim Diabate is expected to take on a larger role if Boye needs to miss any time, with the Ivorian stepping in as cover for a regular starter in the Alaves front line.