Lucas Boye Injury: Makes squad for opener

Boye (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's season opener against Getafe, having made the squad, according to the club.

Boye had remained without training with the team after withdrawing from a preseason friendly against Racing Santander due to discomfort, a doubt that added to concern given the muscle injury that hampered him during the final months of last season. His inclusion in the squad now confirms he has recovered in time, giving Deportivo Alaves a boost heading into the opener.