Lucas Boye Injury: Out midweek, possibility for Oviedo
Boye (hamstring) will miss another game, with manager Quique Sanchez Flores saying prior to Wednesday's clash with Barcelona that "Lucas won't be there. He's training very well. He might return [in Oviedo]".
Boye has been ruled out for a third straight match, but he's at least back in training, which increases his chances of being fit for the final two games of the season. He's the squad's second-best scorer with 11 goals this season, ranking behind Toni Martinez (undisclosed), who is expected to lead the front line alongside Ibrahim Diabate until Boye is ready to play.
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