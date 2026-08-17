Lucas Boye Injury: Returns to training

Boye trained with his Alaves teammates Monday at Ibaia after overcoming a muscular problem, and is on track to be available for Thursday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, the club announced.

Boye missed the league opener against Getafe due to the muscular issue, which he had been carrying since the closing stretch of preseason, having only worked partially with the group in the days beforehand. Alaves head into the match on the back of a 3-0 win over Getafe, and coach Quique Sanchez Flores will assess Boye's physical condition before deciding on his role. Boye is expected to face competition from Toni Martinez and a strong-starting Mariano for a place in the attack.