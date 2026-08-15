Lucas Boye Injury: Ruled out against Getafe

Boye (groin) was not risked and is not included on the bench in Saturday's season opener against Getafe, according to the club.

Boye suffered groin discomfort during Alaves' final preseason friendly against Racing Santander and subsequently rested throughout the week. He has now been ruled out of Saturday's opener against Getafe and will not even make the bench despite being included in the squad as Alaves avoid taking risks with the forward. He will continue working on his recovery, with his return to training and eventual availability depending on how the groin responds in the coming days.