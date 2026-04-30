Lucas Boye Injury: Suffers hamstring tear

Boye (hamstring) has been confirmed with a fiber tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg and is expected to miss around three weeks, ruling him out of upcoming fixtures against Athletic Club, Elche and Barcelona, according to Jon Prada of El Correo.

Boye felt a sharp pain just three minutes into Saturday's win over Mallorca and was unable to continue, and the confirmed diagnosis delivers a significant blow for Alaves heading into the final stretch of the season. The Argentine striker has been one of the team's standout performers this campaign with 11 goals in 27 appearances, sharing the club's top scorer spot alongside Toni Martinez, and his absence could not come at a worse time. Ibrahim Diabate is expected to step into the starting role up front in his place, with Boye targeting a return for the final week of the season when Alaves face Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano.