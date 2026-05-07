Lucas Boye Injury: Targeting final two games

Boye (hamstring) returned to the training pitch Thursday for the first time since suffering the biceps femoris fiber tear, with coach Quique Sanchez Flores expecting him to be available for the final two fixtures of the season after the Barcelona clash. "Lucas has gone out on the pitch today, he hasn't trained with us but he has started today. We expect that after Barcelona he could be available for the last two games, which is magnificent news because he is a key player in our system."

Boye had been ruled out for three weeks after picking up the injury just three minutes into the win over Mallorca, and his return to the grass is ahead of the original timeline. The Argentine striker has been Alaves' most important attacking weapon this season with 11 goals in 27 appearances, and getting him back for the final two fixtures against Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano could prove crucial in the club's survival fight.