Lucas Boye News: Dramatic strike in draw

Boye scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Boye's strike deep into second-half stoppage time salvaged a point for Deportivo Alves in their 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad. Across 30 minutes of play, the forward led the team with three shot attempts (one on goal). Over his last 10 appearances (eight starts), Boye has scored seven goals from 26 shots (10 on goal).