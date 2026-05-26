Lucas Boye News: Four shots in finale

Boye generated four shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Boye failed to convert any of his four shots but finished his first Alaves season with a career high 11 goals across 29 appearances (22 starts), a tally that could have been higher without the multiple injuries that disrupted his campaign. Alongside Toni Martinez he formed a productive partnership up front, the pair combining for 25 of the team's 44 league goals.