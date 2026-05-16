Lucas Boye News: Option against Oviedo

Boye (hamstring) will travel with Alaves for Sunday's clash against Oviedo and could feature, according to coach Quique Sanchez Flores. "Lucas will travel tomorrow, we will see if he plays."

Boye has been sidelined for three consecutive matches after suffering a biceps femoris fiber tear, but his inclusion in the travelling squad is a more encouraging update than recent weeks had suggested. The Argentine striker is Alaves' second-highest scorer this season with 11 goals and getting him available for the final fixtures of the survival battle would be a significant boost for a side that has been relying on Toni Martinez and Ibrahim Diabate in his absence.