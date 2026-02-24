Lucas Boye News: Scores both in 2-2 draw

Boye scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Girona.

Boye scored both of Alaves' goals as they drew 2-2 with Girona. He scored the first and the last of the game, with the final goal coming in the closing minutes. The forward has scored seven goals this season, with three coming in the last four games. He took four shots in the match, the fifth time this season that he has been able to hit at least these numbers.