Lucas Boye News: Training fully with group

Boye was on the bench in the last match and is training in full with the group despite dealing with a plantar fasciitis recently, according to Jon Ander Goitia of El Correo.

Boye seems to be trending in the right direction toward making the injury a non-factor for future matches. The striker has been a reliable offensive force for Alaves this season with 10 goals in 24 league matches, and he should return to a starting role sooner rather than later.