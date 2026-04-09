Lucas Boye headshot

Lucas Boye News: Training fully with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Boye was on the bench in the last match and is training in full with the group despite dealing with a plantar fasciitis recently, according to Jon Ander Goitia of El Correo.

Boye seems to be trending in the right direction toward making the injury a non-factor for future matches. The striker has been a reliable offensive force for Alaves this season with 10 goals in 24 league matches, and he should return to a starting role sooner rather than later.

Lucas Boye
Deportivo Alaves
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