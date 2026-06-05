Lucas Buades News: Dynamic wide option

Buades ends the season having been one of Le Mans's highest-rated players, contributing three goals and five assists as the dynamic right wing-back and established himself as one of the most effective offensive players in the Ligue 2 promotion campaign.

Buades brings pace, directness and a willingness to take on defenders that gives Le Mans an unpredictable and dangerous wide option, and his ability to contribute in both the attacking and defensive phases of play makes him a complete and trusted option for coach Videira. Buades heads into Ligue 1 in the best form of his career and will be aiming to prove that his Ligue 2 performances translate to the demands of the top flight.