Lucas Cavallini Injury: Remains sidelined

Cavallini (knee) will miss more time as he continues to work on his rehabilitation from ACL surgery.

Cavallini has been out of action practically since July 2024 as he only played 27 minutes in between successive ACL injuries. Therefore, his comeback will likely be approached with caution seven months after his last operation. In an optimistic scenario, the striker will be an option for the final stretch of the Clausura regular season, but his team has little chance of advancing to the playoffs. Esteban Lozano has featured as a center-forward lately, and that could continue to be the case with both Cavallini and Ignacio Maestro (ankle) out.