Lucas Cepeda headshot

Lucas Cepeda News: Scores winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Cepeda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Valencia.

Cepeda scored his first goal with Elche since joining from Chilean side Colo Colo in the January transfer window, and it came at a perfect time since it gave Elche a huge win in their quest to avoid relegation. Cepeda hasn't been starting regularly, but it wouldn't be surprising that he starts seeing more minutes after finally opening his personal account.

Lucas Cepeda
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now