Lucas Cepeda News: Scores winning goal
Cepeda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Valencia.
Cepeda scored his first goal with Elche since joining from Chilean side Colo Colo in the January transfer window, and it came at a perfect time since it gave Elche a huge win in their quest to avoid relegation. Cepeda hasn't been starting regularly, but it wouldn't be surprising that he starts seeing more minutes after finally opening his personal account.
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