Lucas Cepeda News: Scores winning goal

Cepeda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Valencia.

Cepeda scored his first goal with Elche since joining from Chilean side Colo Colo in the January transfer window, and it came at a perfect time since it gave Elche a huge win in their quest to avoid relegation. Cepeda hasn't been starting regularly, but it wouldn't be surprising that he starts seeing more minutes after finally opening his personal account.