Lucas Chevalier headshot

Lucas Chevalier Injury: Likely back for final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Chevalier (thigh) returned to full team training Tuesday and will likely be an option for Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal, the club posted.

Chevalier had been limited to individual training sessions in recent weeks after a thigh issue kept him out of the final league fixtures, but his progression to full collective sessions is an encouraging development heading into the biggest game of PSG's season. The goalkeeper had lost his starting role to Matvey Safonov during the campaign and was also left out of France's World Cup squad, making his return to fitness a small positive note in what has been a difficult end to the season on a personal level. The club will make a final call on his involvement for the Budapest showpiece after assessing how he responds to the remaining sessions before kickoff.

Lucas Chevalier
Paris Saint-Germain
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